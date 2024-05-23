Quest Partners LLC Invests $676,000 in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,820 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 422.3% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 60,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 48,593 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,927,000 after purchasing an additional 305,820 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at $733,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 181,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KB Home

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 38,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,554,972.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,522.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $275,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,334.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 38,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,554,972.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,522.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,384,468 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Trading Down 2.1 %

KBH stock opened at $69.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.52. KB Home has a 1-year low of $42.11 and a 1-year high of $74.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.74.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 13.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on KB Home from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KB Home from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on KB Home from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

