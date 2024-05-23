Osisko Development Corp (TSE:ODV) Senior Officer Sells C$11,105.28 in Stock

Osisko Development Corp (TSE:ODV – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Maggie Elizabeth Layman sold 3,856 shares of Osisko Development stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.88, for a total value of C$11,105.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 786 shares in the company, valued at C$2,263.68.
Osisko Development Price Performance
