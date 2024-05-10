US Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,505 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ GILD traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.94. 5,598,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,391,221. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $87.86. The stock has a market cap of $82.10 billion, a PE ratio of 183.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.94 and a 200-day moving average of $75.45.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 855.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.