Hills Bank & Trust Co Acquires New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 936,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,228,000. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 74,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 72,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 25,993 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 124,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 281,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after buying an additional 94,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 319,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 16,716 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSCR traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.20. 289,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,515. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $19.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average of $19.19.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0692 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

