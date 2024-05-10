Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Trims Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 71.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 208,166 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sora Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,265,000. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its stake in AT&T by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $1,163,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in AT&T by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 46,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

AT&T Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of T traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $17.17. The stock had a trading volume of 7,419,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,140,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

