Wedbush Lowers Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target to $21.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Wedbush from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the travel company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.12.

Tripadvisor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.00. 1,701,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,677,581. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 295.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Tripadvisor has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $28.76.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.14. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tripadvisor

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 32,423 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 112,820 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 32.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,661 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

