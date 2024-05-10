Outfitter Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Outfitter Financial LLC reduced its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,880 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,125,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,880,000 after purchasing an additional 790,207 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,290,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,672,000 after acquiring an additional 59,288 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,992,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,832,000 after acquiring an additional 283,100 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACI stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,270. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.84 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.52%.

ACI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.45.

In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $493,086.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,877.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $493,086.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,877.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,433,793.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

