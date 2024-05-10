Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Outfitter Financial LLC

Outfitter Financial LLC decreased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,630 shares during the quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of D. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 9,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

D traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $53.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,972,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,161,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.99.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company's stock, valued at $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

