Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Safety Insurance Group has a dividend payout ratio of 57.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFT traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $83.50. 960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,505. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.17 and a beta of 0.19. Safety Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $65.78 and a 52 week high of $88.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.42.

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter.

In other news, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 900 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.35, for a total value of $71,415.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,697.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

