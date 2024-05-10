UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Short Interest Update

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 63.1% from the April 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.85. 14,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,136. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 1-year low of $29.35 and a 1-year high of $38.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.62.

Get UPM-Kymmene Oyj alerts:

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were given a $0.8112 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Company Profile

UPM-Kymmene Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forest-based bioindustry in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other Operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for transport and petrochemical industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.