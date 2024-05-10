Umee (UMEE) Price Tops $0.0028 on Major Exchanges

Umee (UMEE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 10th. During the last week, Umee has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. Umee has a total market cap of $12.33 million and $135,921.13 worth of Umee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Umee token can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000470 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Umee
Umee launched on February 14th, 2022. Umee’s total supply is 12,303,154,593 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,432,500,000 tokens. The official website for Umee is www.ux.xyz. The Reddit community for Umee is https://reddit.com/r/umeecrosschain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Umee is medium.com/umeeblog. Umee’s official Twitter account is @ux_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Umee
