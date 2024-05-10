Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Mueller Water Products in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Mueller Water Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MWA. Oppenheimer raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

NYSE MWA opened at $19.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.61. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Water Products

In other Mueller Water Products news, CAO Suzanne G. Smith sold 2,800 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $42,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Suzanne G. Smith sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $42,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,208 shares in the company, valued at $48,408.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $560,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,181 shares in the company, valued at $623,892.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,260 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 49.2% during the first quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 17,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 191,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 31,739 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 10,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8,617.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 21,631 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

