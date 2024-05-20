Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys 15,633 Shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,633 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of Destination XL Group worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Destination XL Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Destination XL Group by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 55,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 14,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Destination XL Group by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 110,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 70,114 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Destination XL Group

In other Destination XL Group news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,691,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,928,467.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Destination XL Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Destination XL Group Stock Performance

DXLG stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.43. 47,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.89. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $5.36.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $137.14 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 5.34%.

Destination XL Group Profile

(Free Report)

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States. The company's stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual pants, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

Recommended Stories

