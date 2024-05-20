MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 630.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,987 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,386 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,674,652,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 15,371.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,511,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $553,545,000 after buying an additional 3,488,530 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,491,137 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,359 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,873,127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,698,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,214,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,944,764,000 after acquiring an additional 751,713 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.01.

Walmart Trading Up 0.0 %

Walmart stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,378,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,736,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $521.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.34 and a 1 year high of $64.88.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.47%.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 14,685,327 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $860,755,966.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 656,397,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,473,631,458.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 14,685,327 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $860,755,966.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 656,397,261 shares in the company, valued at $38,473,631,458.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 656,395,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,582,913,441.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock worth $1,696,045,631 over the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

