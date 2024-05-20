Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys 10,800 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 1.48% of Core Molding Technologies worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Core Molding Technologies by 1,648.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 106,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 100,091 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Core Molding Technologies by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance

CMT traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.82. 15,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,229. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Core Molding Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:CMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $78.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.69 million. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Core Molding Technologies, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Core Molding Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Insider Activity at Core Molding Technologies

In related news, CEO David L. Duvall sold 17,513 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $354,638.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,888,934.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David L. Duvall sold 17,513 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $354,638.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,888,934.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Zimmer sold 8,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $176,768.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,102.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,917 shares of company stock worth $621,527 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

Featured Articles

