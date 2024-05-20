Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Reliance by 378.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in Reliance by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 26,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in Reliance by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 47,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,357,000 after buying an additional 12,423 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Reliance by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 210,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,125,000 after buying an additional 28,889 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Reliance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reliance stock traded up $4.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $302.80. 159,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,926. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $315.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.25. Reliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.12 and a 12-month high of $342.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.21). Reliance had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.37 earnings per share. Reliance’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on RS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total transaction of $968,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,592.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Reliance news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total value of $968,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,592.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,449,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,042 shares in the company, valued at $14,212,862.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,346 shares of company stock worth $33,228,854 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

