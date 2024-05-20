Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys 49,899 Shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Free Report) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,899 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Everspin Technologies were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 16.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 507,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,982,000 after buying an additional 73,109 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 10,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Everspin Technologies

In related news, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 17,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $136,823.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,737,163.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $164,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,185.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 17,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $136,823.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,679 shares in the company, valued at $3,737,163.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,968 shares of company stock valued at $590,033 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everspin Technologies Price Performance

MRAM traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $6.23. The company had a trading volume of 39,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,649. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.07 million, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.99. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $14.43 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Everspin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Everspin Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Read Our Latest Report on Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.