Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $4.56 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 573.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,575 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 540,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,037,000 after purchasing an additional 180,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.1 %

O traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.21. 1,387,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,630,699. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a PE ratio of 51.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.10.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 285.19%.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

