Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $199.00 price target (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $191.00.

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $182.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.15 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.10.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total value of $995,001.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,448.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

