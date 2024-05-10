M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

MWE opened at GBX 43 ($0.54) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 43.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 37.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a 1 year low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 52 ($0.65). The stock has a market cap of £37.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,075.00 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 6.61%. This is an increase from M.T.I Wireless Edge’s previous dividend of $0.03. M.T.I Wireless Edge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of antennas for the civilian and military sectors. The company operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Solutions; and Distribution & Consultation Services. It offers directional, subscriber, sector, vehicular, omni, and train antennas; and provides RFID antennas, such as dual circular, dual linear, high performance, forklift, toll, dual circular ultra-low axial ratio, vehicle mounted, slim, ATEX, linear, embedded, MAT, circular, and subscriber.

