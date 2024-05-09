E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 70.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLDX shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of CLDX stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $41.06. 445,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,837. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $53.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.03.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.06% and a negative net margin of 2,054.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

