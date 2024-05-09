Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 256,599 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 310% from the previous session’s volume of 62,543 shares.The stock last traded at $8.50 and had previously closed at $8.51.
Reservoir Media Trading Down 1.3 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.29, a P/E/G ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.97.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Reservoir Media news, major shareholder Hassan Khosrowshahi acquired 23,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $163,744.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $892,329 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.27% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Reservoir Media
Reservoir Media Company Profile
Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Reservoir Media
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.