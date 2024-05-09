Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02, RTT News reports. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 30.04% and a negative net margin of 88.87%. The business had revenue of $50.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.85 million. Apartment Investment and Management updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.500–0.400 EPS.

AIV stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,193. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average is $7.45. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

