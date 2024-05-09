Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading Up 0.1%

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $784.00 and last traded at $775.86. Approximately 714,968 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,050,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $775.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $757.95.
Get Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eli Lilly and Company
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.