Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Has $5.48 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.6% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 82,703 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 7,050,690 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $356,201,000 after acquiring an additional 145,286 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 548,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $27,713,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evexia Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 98,457 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,198,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,946,449. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.70 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.63%.

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.53.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

