United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) PT Raised to $59.00 at Citigroup

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $57.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on United Parks & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

Shares of PRKS traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,424,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,257. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.00. United Parks & Resorts has a 1-year low of $40.87 and a 1-year high of $61.30. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.83.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.88 million. United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 72.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parks & Resorts will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider Byron Surrett sold 1,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $57,865.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,139.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Byron Surrett sold 1,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $57,865.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,586 shares in the company, valued at $566,139.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,165 shares of company stock valued at $420,927. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

