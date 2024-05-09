Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Brink’s had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 55.36%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Brink’s updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.300-8.000 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.30-8.00 EPS.

Brink’s Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of BCO stock traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.61. 495,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,796. Brink’s has a 12 month low of $63.35 and a 12 month high of $98.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27.

Brink’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This is a positive change from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.30%.

In related news, Director Keith R. Wyche sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $32,948.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Brink’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Brink’s from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

