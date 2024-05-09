Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Utah Medical Products has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Utah Medical Products Stock Performance
UTMD traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $68.66. 6,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,486. Utah Medical Products has a twelve month low of $65.91 and a twelve month high of $100.59. The company has a market cap of $246.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.99 and its 200-day moving average is $76.36.
Utah Medical Products Company Profile
Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.
