Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Utah Medical Products has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Utah Medical Products Stock Performance

UTMD traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $68.66. 6,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,486. Utah Medical Products has a twelve month low of $65.91 and a twelve month high of $100.59. The company has a market cap of $246.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.99 and its 200-day moving average is $76.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on UTMD. StockNews.com cut Utah Medical Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Utah Medical Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

