HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Gap Up to $590.05

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $590.05, but opened at $625.00. HubSpot shares last traded at $600.50, with a volume of 616,328 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $639.19.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HubSpot

HubSpot Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $628.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $567.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.20 and a beta of 1.57.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $581.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.48 million. As a group, research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.25, for a total value of $671,419.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,811,839.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.25, for a total value of $671,419.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,811,839.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total transaction of $73,568.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,356,534.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,393 shares of company stock worth $13,421,401. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 728.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 792,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,126,000 after purchasing an additional 696,469 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,088,119,000 after acquiring an additional 626,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth about $311,236,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 92,828.2% during the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 487,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,230,000 after acquiring an additional 487,348 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in HubSpot by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 451,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,022,000 after acquiring an additional 210,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.