United Co.s Limited (UNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on June 28th

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from United Co.s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Shares of UNC stock traded down C$0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$116.26. 270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. United Co.s has a 1 year low of C$98.32 and a 1 year high of C$119.50. The stock has a market cap of C$1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$117.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$113.55.

United Co.s (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter. United Co.s had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 83.20%. The firm had revenue of C$2.10 billion for the quarter.

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

