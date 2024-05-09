Financial Review: Sound Group (SOGP) and The Competition

Sound Group (NASDAQ:SOGP – Get Free Report) is one of 115 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Sound Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Sound Group has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sound Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.41, indicating that their average share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sound Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sound Group $2.24 billion $12.54 million 2.65 Sound Group Competitors $17.75 billion $1.91 billion 54.88

Profitability

Sound Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sound Group. Sound Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Sound Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sound Group 1.69% 8.71% 4.96% Sound Group Competitors -151.37% -40.46% -8.36%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Sound Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Sound Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sound Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sound Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Sound Group Competitors 1048 4464 10271 289 2.61

As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 13.99%. Given Sound Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sound Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Sound Group Company Profile

Sound Group Inc. operates as an audio-centric social and entertainment company. It focuses on building audio platform to connect and communicate. The company, through its product portfolio and in-house technologies, caters to user interest in audio entertainment and social networking. The company was formerly known as LIZHI INC. and changed its name to Sound Group Inc. in January 2024. Sound Group Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Singapore.

