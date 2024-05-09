Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Stella-Jones Price Performance

TSE SJ traded down C$0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$80.30. 70,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,278. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$77.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$78.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.46. Stella-Jones has a one year low of C$57.00 and a one year high of C$85.77. The stock has a market cap of C$4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$722.50 million. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 9.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stella-Jones will post 5.7169407 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$85.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins dropped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$88.71.

View Our Latest Report on Stella-Jones

Insider Activity at Stella-Jones

In other news, Director Simon Pelletier bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$73.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$146,290.00. In other news, Director Simon Pelletier purchased 2,000 shares of Stella-Jones stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$73.15 per share, with a total value of C$146,290.00. Also, Senior Officer Richard Cuddihy acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$72.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,225.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,800 shares of company stock worth $251,922. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stella-Jones

(Get Free Report)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.