Blume Capital Management Inc. Sells 425 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Blume Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,146,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,197 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 39,374,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,603,000 after acquiring an additional 225,134 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,511,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808,548 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,197,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,083,000 after purchasing an additional 73,356 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 8,920,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,733,000 after purchasing an additional 51,437 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

DFAC traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.52. 289,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,961. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $32.01. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.36.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

