Blume Capital Management Inc. Sells 13,611 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Blume Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,611 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GBIL. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 3,382,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,211 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,134,000. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 653,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,373,000 after buying an additional 342,752 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,514,000. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter worth $25,039,000.

NYSEARCA:GBIL traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $99.83. The stock had a trading volume of 121,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,519. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.94. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.64 and a 52-week high of $100.89.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

