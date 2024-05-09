Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Holdings Boosted by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,824,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,128,400 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up about 3.7% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $120,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,187,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $506,320,000 after buying an additional 317,980 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 1,775,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,326,000 after buying an additional 17,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.92. 1,147,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,021,332. The company has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.55.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.2875 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.