iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 158,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 14,636 shares during the period.

Shares of EWU stock opened at $35.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.86. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $35.78. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

