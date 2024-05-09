Hi Line Capital Management LLC Sells 3,528 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,528 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up approximately 3.2% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 978.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,781,000 after buying an additional 495,860 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Chubb by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 532,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,235,000 after buying an additional 324,019 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 1,275.7% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 31,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 29,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total transaction of $6,925,660.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,252 shares in the company, valued at $24,481,669.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,863 shares of company stock worth $28,007,307. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $251.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $102.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.71 and a one year high of $260.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

