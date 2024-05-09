Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 64.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Myomo Trading Up 9.1 %

Shares of MYO stock opened at $3.95 on Thursday. Myomo has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Myomo alerts:

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 million. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 84.72% and a negative net margin of 42.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Myomo will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Myomo

Institutional Trading of Myomo

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kirk bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 186,499 shares in the company, valued at $652,746.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Myomo by 178.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Myomo during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Myomo by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Myomo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Myomo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

Myomo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.