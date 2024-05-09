Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on QUAD. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Quad/Graphics from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Quad/Graphics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics Price Performance

QUAD opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. Quad/Graphics has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.11.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $787.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.40 million. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quad/Graphics will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Quad/Graphics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the third quarter worth $76,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Quad/Graphics by 258.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 14,829 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quad/Graphics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Quad/Graphics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.