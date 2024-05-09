Insider Buying: Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Director Acquires $2,864,776.29 in Stock

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) Director Ali John Mirshekari bought 73,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,864,776.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,776.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $42.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -386.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.85. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $47.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -436.36%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 94,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 25,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 28,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

