ARM’s (ARM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $180.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of ARM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. New Street Research restated a neutral rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of ARM in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on ARM from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARM has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of 92.08.

ARM Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ARM opened at 106.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 120.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is 90.88. ARM has a twelve month low of 46.50 and a twelve month high of 164.00.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04. The business had revenue of 824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 762.50 million. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ARM will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARM. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in ARM in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,591,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,800,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

