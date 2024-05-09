American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.66.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 million. As a group, analysts expect that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

About American Shared Hospital Services

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.17% of American Shared Hospital Services at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company's stock.

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

