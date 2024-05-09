Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for CB Financial Services, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:CBFV)

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CB Financial Services in a report released on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CB Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CB Financial Services’ FY2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

CBFV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CB Financial Services in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

CBFV opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.47. CB Financial Services has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $27.02. The company has a market capitalization of $115.61 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.54.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CB Financial Services

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CB Financial Services stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,985 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 6.39% of CB Financial Services worth $7,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

