Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target to C$41.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC raised their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$49.43.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance

TSE AND opened at C$40.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.51. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of C$36.76 and a 12-month high of C$48.80. The company has a market cap of C$789.13 million, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C($0.05). Andlauer Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of C$169.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$165.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.8439434 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.23%.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

