British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) & Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Head-To-Head Review

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) and Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.4% of British American Tobacco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Ispire Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of British American Tobacco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares British American Tobacco and Ispire Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio British American Tobacco $33.94 billion 1.99 -$17.87 billion N/A N/A Ispire Technology $115.61 million 2.92 -$6.10 million ($0.19) -31.58

Analyst Ratings

Ispire Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than British American Tobacco.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for British American Tobacco and Ispire Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score British American Tobacco 0 1 2 0 2.67 Ispire Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares British American Tobacco and Ispire Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets British American Tobacco N/A N/A N/A Ispire Technology -7.14% -32.56% -9.47%

Summary

British American Tobacco beats Ispire Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands. It also distributes its products to retail outlets. British American Tobacco p.l.c. was founded in 1902 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Ispire Technology

Ispire Technology Inc. researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

