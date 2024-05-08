WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 41.90% and a negative return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $161.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WideOpenWest Stock Up 1.7 %

WOW stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,416. The company has a market capitalization of $393.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. WideOpenWest has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $9.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of WideOpenWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of WideOpenWest in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Insider Activity at WideOpenWest

In other WideOpenWest news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 19,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $95,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,636,676 shares in the company, valued at $8,183,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other WideOpenWest news, insider Don Schena sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 286,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,065. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 19,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $95,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,636,676 shares in the company, valued at $8,183,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $150,009. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

