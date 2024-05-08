Jet Protocol Trading Up 0.1% This Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and $136,442.97 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00009139 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011471 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001499 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,269.15 or 0.99864145 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00012844 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00008256 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00175971 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $140,222.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

