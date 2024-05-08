Roth Capital Weighs in on DMC Global Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BOOM)

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of DMC Global in a research note issued on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for DMC Global’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on DMC Global from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

DMC Global Trading Down 1.1 %

BOOM opened at $13.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $260.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. DMC Global has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $27.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average of $17.40.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.07). DMC Global had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $174.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,871,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,213,000 after buying an additional 38,606 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DMC Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,378,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in DMC Global by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 379,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 141,809 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 4.9% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 342,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after acquiring an additional 16,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DMC Global by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 269,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 45,944 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

