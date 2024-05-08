GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Stock Performance

NYSE:JOB opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.44. The company has a market cap of $34.26 million, a PE ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.55. GEE Group has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $0.63.

Get GEE Group alerts:

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). GEE Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $30.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.17 million. Research analysts forecast that GEE Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GEE Group

About GEE Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GEE Group stock. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new position in GEE Group Inc. ( NYSE:JOB Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,683,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,000. GEE Group accounts for about 3.2% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cable Car Capital LLC owned 5.23% of GEE Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.