Roth Capital Weighs in on Hudson Technologies, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudson Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Hudson Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Hudson Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Hudson Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Hudson Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of HDSN opened at $9.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average of $12.42. The company has a market cap of $428.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.00. Hudson Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $15.24.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.04 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 16.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 417.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

